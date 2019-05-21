Share:

LAHORE - A motorist died in a traffic accident at Saggian Bridge near Shahdara on Saturday. According to police, a speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing him on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee. The deceased was identified as Adnan, a resident of Ferozwala.

According to Rescue 1122, three people were killed and 949 others sustained injuries in 822 road accidents in Punjab during the past 24 hours. As many as 597 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 352 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 343 drivers, 23 juvenile drivers, 156 pedestrians and 453 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 195 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 115 victims and Multan at third with 61 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as 648 motorcycles, 118 rickshaws, 81 cars, 49 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 124 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.