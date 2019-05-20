Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nationa l Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal Education on Monday approved bills on prohibition of corporal punishment and rehabilitation of disabled persons in the federal territory.

The meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was held at Higher Education Commission building to discuss 3 bills and functions of the HEC.

The committee unanimously passed two bills including “The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019” moved by Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and “The Disabled Persons Employment and Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb.

However, bill aimed at establishing of “The University of Islamabad” was put in pending.

The legislators setting aside legal concerns raised by the federal education ministry officials approved the bills recommending them the final shape.

“The ministry officials will keep us in oscillation and the bills will remain in pending,” remarked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

The MNAs while raising their hands approved the bills which will be implemented in federal capital territory after becoming the law.

MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz while discussing “The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill 2019” said that the public- and private-sector educational institutions were involved in awarding corporal punishment to students.

She said that a segment of teachers considered it their right to award corporal punishment to students.

“There must be a legal blanket to end this practice in educational institutions,” she said.

Additional secretary interior responded that the legal document had reached to the ministry of interior and it had no reservation on implementation of the law to control corporal punishment.

However, he urged some time to take further comments of the law division, but the committee passed it unanimously.

Discussing “The Disabled Persons Employment and Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, MNA Tahira Aurngzeb said that the bill introduced for facilitation of disable persons was pending since 2002 and was again presented for resolution.

She said that non-availability of ramps, special washrooms in buildings and special provisions in transport were increasing miseries of the disabled people.

She added that special persons were also deprived of jobs despite having 2percent quota in government sector. “While 2percent quota is fixed for special persons, only 0.9 percent are hired,” she remarked.

Secretary ministry of FE&PT Arshad Mirza said that the case of implementation on 2 percent quota was in Supreme Court and the government was trying to fully implement the same.

An official added that the bill needed to be enlarged as some of its parts fall in the provincial territories, while cabinet has to decide that ministry of Human Rights or FE&PT will work on it. “We have sent it to ministry of Human Rights,” said the official.

MNA Nafeesa Khattak said that the bill was introduced earlier also while its implementation is awaited by the administration.

She said that though after the 18th amendment, role of the ministry has been limited to federal, but the amendment does not stop legislation process for the federal capital territory.

“The law could be implemented in the federal area,” she remarked. The committee also approved the bill.

Chairman HEC while briefing the committee said that the budgetary cuts had created pressure on higher education sector and it would create difficulties for universities in future as they were already running their expenses in limited resources. He said that the HEC had designed an online course to stop the practice of plagiarism in research and it would be implemented soon. He said that all the researches would have to pass that course.

He said that a strict policy was being introduced to stop plagiarism in research work.