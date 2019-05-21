Share:

National Assembly Secretariat has surrendered Rs638.698 million on the account of saving to the national exchequer.

The surrender of saving is required under the general financial rules and has formally conveyed to Ministry of Finance.

The Secretariat had taken various steps under the direction of Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser to reduce the expenditure of Secretariat without affecting the operational quality and service delivery.

The surrender of above mentioned amount is made in different head of accounts from the sanctioned grant of the National Assembly during the fiscal year 2018-19.