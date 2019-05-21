Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Qatar since both the countries were tied in eternal bonds of common religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

The Speaker NA stated this while talking to Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri who called on him in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan needs to further solidify existing bonds through parliamentary cooperation besides other varied fields. He underlined the need for participation of Qatari investors in power and infrastructure development projects in Pakistan.

The Speaker NA appreciated the unwavering support of Qatari government to Pakistan as and when required. He asked the Ambassador to convey his good wishes to his Qatari Counterpart.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri appreciated the sentiments of the Speaker and assured his government’s all-out support to Pakistan in diverse fields. He said that Qatari National Assembly was also keen to enhance its cooperation with National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Qatari Envoy was confident that fraternal relations between both the countries would further strengthen by frequent interaction between the parliamentarians of both the countries and economic cooperation.

Saqr Bin Mubarak informed that Qatri investors were keen to take part in the economic activities in Pakistan and various agreements have been signed for investment in agriculture, power and manufacturing sectors. He also assured for his government’s support for socio-economic uplift of marginalized segments of the society, health, education and sanitation.