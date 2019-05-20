Share:

KARACHI-Renowned Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari is known not only for the fashion empire he created in the industry, but also for the elaborate, star-studded and lavish iftar parties he hosts every Ramzan.

This year as well Nomi hosted a White Floral theme-based Iftar Party. All the top-notch celebrities were spotted wearing white clothes and celebrating the eve.

The iftar party was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, celebrities and media fraternity.

Celebrities like Ayesha Omar, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Zara Noor Abbas, Saboor Aly, Amna Ilyas, Nadia Hussain, Tapu Javeri, Sadaf Kanwal, Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, HSY, Aiman and Minal Khan and many other bigwigs were part of the event.

But the two couples who caught everyone’s eyes and became talk of the town were definitely Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, Iqra Aziz, and Yasir Hussain.