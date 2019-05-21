Share:

BEIJING : Pakistan has emerged as a leading partner of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) introduced by President Xi Jinping six years back, according to a survey released at a media and think tank exchange event held in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China.Fast and smooth functioning of CPEC makes Pakistan’s role most prominent in the community of the nations. The CPEC is cited as practical demonstration of BRI’s concept of shared destiny.

According to the survey, BRI has been gaining more recognition globally and will help support

economic development across Asia and beyond. The 2019 “The Belt and Road” Media and Think Tank Exchange Event attracted mainstream media representatives and think tank experts from 17 countries, including

Pakistan and India.Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee represented Pakistan at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the media and think tanks have an important function in the international community communicating and avoiding conflicts.“People are the best bridge to different cultures communicating,” he said. “An initiative is needed for cultures to learn from each other, and we need to promote the development of such an initiative.”In the survey this year in 11 Asian countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia and India 56 percent of respondents thought the BRI provides a new solution for global governance and a new mode for equal and win-win cooperation among countries.

The international community recognizes the BRI’s positive impacts on the development of their own countries, the report said.Last year, in a survey in 21 countries, 53 percent of respondents recognized the BRI’s positive impact on regional and global economic development, and 74.7 percent of respondents from 11 Asian countries believed the BRI could bring more opportunities for their countries’development.