Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity.

The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said this while talking to the Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi Ambassador of UAE who called on him here at Parliament House on Tuesday.

UAE Ambassador extended an invitation to Chairman Senate from the Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE for visit and to deliberate on further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates share common dream for development and prosperity of people and relationship between the two countries are embedded in history. Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on International issues.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives. He asked UAE to allow more Pakistani's manpower in the region and help in 2020 expo.

He said that exchange of Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship. He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

He said that UAE investors can benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC and Gwadar Port. He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between two brotherly countries.

The Ambassador of UAE agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced parliamentary interaction.