PHOOLNAGAR - The Pakistan Teams of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) continued crackdown on cable operators airing Indian channels in violation of an official ban and fined various operators for the ban violation.

The crackdown was led by Pemra Lahore Regional GM Ayesha Wattoo and the teams carried out inspection of cable operators in Phoolnagar, Pattoki, Dina Nath, Kasur, Depalpur, Okara and its surroundings. The crackdown has been initiated on the directives of Pemra chairman to check airing of Indian channels and implement the ban on airing all Indian channels.

On the occasion, talking to newsmen, Pemra Lahore RGM Ayesha Wattoo said that a complete ban on airing Indian TV channels would be ensured in letter and spirit. She warned that any cable operator found violating Pemra directives would be dealt with sternly. She informed that strenuous efforts are being made to regulate operation of the cable network and provide people with healthy entertainment.

Ayesha Wattoo informed that the crackdown has been initiated on the directives of Pemra chairman to check violation of the ban.

Pemra officials including Umer Khitab, Amir Bhatti, Zawar Ahmad and Shahid along with other carried out raids and caught various cable operators airing illegal Indian channel. The violators were fined and cautioned against violating Pemra ban on airing Indian channels, lest their licences would be cancelled in the future.