LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association called on Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday and apprised him about problems being faced by the industry. The chief secretary assured the millers of resolving genuine problems. He said that it was responsibility of the government to regulate prices of flour in the market in public interest. He said that wheat procurement target would be achieved in any case, adding that the flour mills could purchase wheat from market at the support price. He said that rights of farmers would be protected and wheat would be procured at support price. He directed secretary food to set up a special cell to address complaints of farmers and flour millers.