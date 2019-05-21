Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to review current political and economical situation of the country.

The cabinet meeting would discuss opposition’s anti government protest with coalition parties. The meeting is expected to discuss recent hike in dollar price, soaring inflation and overall economic situation.

The cabinet would be briefed on the preparations of the next budget. The premier would tell the cabinet about his expected visit to Saudi Arabia this month to attend the OIC session.

The cabinet’s 5 point agenda would also include approval of decision taken by ECC as well as recommendation of forming boards for local governments. The appointment of judge of banking court in Karachi and approval of induction of outsider in monetary policy committee are also included in agenda