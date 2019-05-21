Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan yesterday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is waging a struggle to rid the country of hereditary politics.

In a tweet Monday, she said the Iftar dinner of opposition parties the other day was an event by followers of hereditary politics to transfer powers to the next generations.

She said that the participants of the gathering avowed afresh to protect the looted money.

In a statement, she said that the whole national youth stands with the PM and the PTI government would soon end the status quo in the country. She said that few disqualified politicians are trying to derail the democracy and they were together on Sunday in this regard.

She said that a disqualified lady (Maryam Nawaz) yesterday chaired a meeting of a political party in parliament which raises questions on the eligibility of elected people of PML-N. She further said that the narratives of opposition leaders in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are not same that’s why he went to UK. She said that they all are corrupt and only PM Imran Khan is the real hope of people of Pakistan who will not tolerate the corrupt politicians.