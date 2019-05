Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that this Ramazan people will open their hearts and donate generously to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital for treatment of poor cancer patients.

In a tweet, he said challenge for SKMTH has now become even greater as poor patients provided treatment at SKMTH in Lahore and Peshawar as well as construction of Pakistan's 3rd and the biggest SKMTH in Karachi is also ongoing.