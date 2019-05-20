Share:

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Islamabad police on Monday held a meeting with office bearers of traders’ union and owners of various shops in main markets to improve security around business centres.

Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal along with other police officials held the meeting at Rescue 15. Police officials and traders exchanged views to improve security around the business areas.

The Additional SP asked all the participants to maintain coordination with police and discuss their issues with SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of their respective areas without any hesitation. He directed for installing cameras at the exit and entry points of the capital.

Police, he said, were ready to cooperate with them. He also asked the traders to take precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.

He appointed DSP Rescue 15 as focal person who will guide the traders in case of any issue.

The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police and assured their complete cooperation with police.

The Additional SP appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.