Share:

Commander Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika visited Air Headquarters Islamabad, called on the Air Chief and discussed issues of bilateral interests with him here on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at Air HQs, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Commander Polish Armed Forces paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The visiting dignitary called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan during which various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under discussion.

Commander Polish Armed Forces lauded the sound professionalism of PAF. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernization of PAF in its early years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual cooperation and defence ties between two countries.