LAHORE : Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Muhammad Tayyab on Monday congratulated debating society of the institution for getting runner up trophy in the recent competition at University of Islamabad. Asad Ullah Farooq, Ahmed Faraz Tarrar and Abdul Rafae represented AMC in the competition participated by students of different institutions from across the country. The AMC team secured second position in the debate competition. Patron of Debating Society Prof Nazir Ahmed has called it a big success for the AMC. In the message, Prof Muhammad Tayyab appreciated the team, saying active participation in co-curricular activities was necessary for grooming the personality. He urged the students to continue participating in healthy activities and bring a good name to the institution.