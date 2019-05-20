Share:

ISLAMABAD - Theatre Wallay and RUNG School of Music and Arts will hold a Qawwali evening featuring soul soothing melodies by Shabih Sen, Wajih Nizami and Hamnawa here on May 24.

The audience will have an opportunity to experience a spiritual, soul-stirring evening of Qawwali, a music form that transcends all languages, with its sheer power and captivating rhythm that speaks of truth and beauty, said the organisers.

Shabih Sen and Wajih Nizami hail from a family that has been carrying and passing on the South Asian and Persian Sufi musical traditions for 18 generations. They have been regular performers on the local classical music scene and have also been part of several international tours and collaborations.

With its tradition to bring exciting and unusual stuff for fun lovers of federal capital, Theater Wallay has arranged the Qawwali evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music. “Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent”, said the organizers.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature. The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The group conducts regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations. It also conducts theatre education programs and workshops with students of all ages serving as not-for-profit cultural space and community centre.

RUNG School of Music and Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts located in Islamabad offering Music, Photography, Painting and Visual Art Classes to art lovers.