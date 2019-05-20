Share:

Zara apologises to James Charles over DM backlash

LOS ANGELES (CM): Singer Zara Larson has apologised to YouTube star James Charles for criticising him over messaging her boyfriend Brian Whittaker.

The 21-year-old singer has returned to social media to address the fallout of the drama, which saw the YouTube star blasted by fans on his channel - which has lost over a million subscribers on the site - over messages to straight men in relationships, and she has sought to clarify her stance.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Zara - who has discovered James sent just one direct message to her man Brian Whittaker - wrote: ‘’I feel extra bad considering the fact that I later on corrected myself and took down my tweet after my boyfriend talked to me and showed me the DM. It really wasn’t that bad.

‘’But obviously, since everybody loves some drama, no one really cared about me trying to explain how it really went down.

Emilia Clarke feared being hated by Beyonce

LOS ANGELES(GN) - Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce would ‘’hate’’ her after ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight.

The 32-year-old actress came face-to-face with her idol at an Oscars afterparty earlier this year and while she was overwhelmed when the ‘Formation’ singer praised her, she was preoccupied with awareness that her alter ego, Daenerys Targaryen, was set to become a ‘’mass-killing dictator’’.

She recalled: ‘’I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me. I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant.’ ‘’I just couldn’t handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I’m having a conversation with a crazed fan who’s looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.’ Which is exactly what I was. ‘’I said, ‘I’ve seen you live in concert and I think you’re amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!’

‘’And all I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way.’