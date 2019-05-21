Share:

Islamabad - Nawa-i-Waqt Group Managing Director and Majid Nizami Trust Chairperson Rameeza Majid Nizami had an Iftar-dinner with Pir Naqeebur Rehman at Eidgah Sharif in Rawalpindi yesterday.

Rameeza Nizami’s husband Awais Zakaria Aziz was also present on the occasion.

Ninth death anniversary of Awais Zakaria Aziz’s father late Engineer Tariq Aziz s/o Azizul Hassan (Cabinet Deivision) was observed on Monday. Pir Naqeebur Rehman offered special prayers for late Tariq Aziz seeking blessings of Allah Almighty for the departed soul.