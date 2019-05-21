Share:

KARACHI - Reacting to Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s, statement, adviser to chief minister Sindh for information, law and anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he always make political gimmicks and used to foul language, adding that he is now under the influence of his new master.

In a statement issued on Monday, the adviser said that instead of concentrating on the affairs of his Railway ministry, Sheikh Rasheed was trying his best to win the heart of Imran Khan. He said that condition of Railways is unsatisfactory and he should concentrate on the improvements in his ministry.

The advisor said that Sheikh Rasheed was demanding resignation from others which was beyond understanding and the advisor posed question that when Rasheed will tender his resignation on the frequent accidents of trains in the country?

The advisor demanded resignation from Sheikh Rasheed on his terrible performance as railway minister and added that due to bad performance of Sheikh Rasheed deficit of railways had increased to manifold. He said that Sheikh Rasheed should remember that no one else but his new master (PTI) is responsible for devastation of country’s economy that had made tall claims.

He said that on the directives of honorable court KCR will be revived in stipulated time. The adviser said that our opponents have also accepted that Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party was making serious efforts for revival of KCR.

He said that Sindh government was serving the masses according to its resources while policies of federal government have brought Tsunami of inflation in the country which has increased the miseries of people in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that Sheikh Rasheed instead of making opposition for nothing should advise his master Imran Khan to provide relief to masses.