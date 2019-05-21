Share:

Iftar Dinner hosted by Chairman PPP was one of the most significant political initiatives since PTI has come to power. This meeting of political gurus of opposition has been held at a time when the country is on a sliding slope economically and government seems to have no clue how to fix the economy. Government may call this meeting whatever it likes but the fact is that its trembling skeleton is evident from the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all his kitchen cabinet that all is not well within the ruling party.

PML-N Ms. Maryam Nawaz also attended the dinner and when asked by a journalist during press conference that is it another COD? CoD (Charter of Democracy) was an agreement between PPP and PML-N on 14 May 2006 in London inked by the then parties’ leaders Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif at a time when the country was being ruled by a military dictator and both these leaders were in exile. Ms. Maryam Nawaz replied “Due to CoD, two civilians governments gave respect to vote and there was need to put more things in the charter.” On the other hand Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks that more political parties should join CoD.

Some people are of the view the CoD had been the most important document after the constitution at a time when country was ruled by iron hand of a dictator. Former President Asif Ali Zardari in his first address to the parliament had asked parliament to give all those presidential powers back to the parliament which had been usurped by military dictators. That was the best example of CoD working in political arena. The most talked about 18th amendment as a result was unanimously passed by the parliament.

This is a good omen for the beleaguered politics in Pakistan.

Capt. (R) Wasif Syed

Islamabad.