The generation of 21st century doesn’t eat to live in fact they live to eat. Human health is dependent on diet he takes, the better the hygiene level of food the better the health is but now a days hygiene is not taken seriously neither people have awareness thus every fifth person is suffering from diseases such as hepatitis and allergies.

Let alone the poorer classes, in fact not even the middle class of Pakistan have reach to proper sanitation, suitable potable water boilers for drinking, good quality vegetables, grains are used to produce animal fat on the name of a paperback and hygiene principles are not followed. Ghee is commonly used on food items which is extremely hazardous for health

Therefore, it is necessary that we should adopt healthy lifestyle by abandoning such food points and products so that not only the life of human beings can be ensured, but also the environment

Assisting these serious cases, Punjab Food Authority has taken many measures by ensuring hygiene and cleanliness and increasing awareness among people.

Amna Naveed

Lahore