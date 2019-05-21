Share:

KASUR - Neglecting the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan, the butchers of Saddr Deewan Road are selling unhygienic meat of sick animals without let or hindrance.

A survey report conducted by The Nation reveals that the officials concerned have become silent spectators and doing nothing to control the sale of unhygienic meat which is reportedly spreading diseases among the consumers. It seems as if the butchers had carte blanche to sell the meat of weak and sick animals, contrary to the government’s orders to maintain the quality of foodstuffs. The indifference of administration to control the malpractice has raised serious concerns among people, and they are worried about the overt sale of substandard meat under the nose of officials. People lament that the butchers have become blind in their craze to make big money, adding “By selling substandard meat, they have put people’s health at risk.” They express concerns over the grave situation, demanding that Punjab chief minister and Food Authority officials take notice of it. They also demand stern action against the butchers and the negligent officials.

ANTI-RABIES VACCINE GOES SCARCE

The shortage of anti-rabies vaccine is adding to the problems of patients at Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The Nation has learnt that patients find no way but to buy anti-rabies vaccine at higher rates from medical stores. The staff at the hospital asks patients to come after two or three days despite the fact anti-rabies vaccine is administered within 12 hours of dog bite. Locals demanded that health authorities take notice of it and provide requisite amount of anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital.

FOUND DEAD

An unidentified man was found dead at Bulleh Shah Graveyard. A-Division police were informed about the dead body of a man lying in a graveyard adjacent to Bulleh Shah Shrine. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. The identity of deceased was yet to be ascertained.