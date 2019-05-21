Share:

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliky has said that the Relations between KSA and Pakistan are being strengthened with each passing day. He said that the Saudi government always preferred to help poor and helpless people of different areas of Pakistan.

He said that to give education and boarding and lodging facilities to poor were a great deed and make them a useful citizen is a great effort and need of the day. He also said that with unity and collaboration we can face our enemies more strongly and it is need of the hour.

Nawaf Bin Saeed was addressing a ceremony on the eve of "World Orphan Day" and Iftar dinner organized by the Rabta e Alam e Islami and IIRO Dar-Ali ibne Abi Talib, Islamabad.

Addressing to the Iftar dinner, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that patronage of Poor and helpless children are exceptional services to humanity and a great deed to get heavenly inspiration. He said that this great cooperation between IIRO and Saudi government is worth admiring and people providing shelter and relief to poor people are great in their efforts.

Saad Masud Al Harsi said on the occasion that with collaboration of Saudi government we are doing a great service to humanity and other institutions should follow this great social work for poor and helpless peoples.

He further stated that the children who got education and training from this institution are performing well in the different walks of life in the different parts of Pakistan and abroad serving their country and nation.