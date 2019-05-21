Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed bail petition of Afzaal Akhlaq alias Double Shah involved in defrauding people billions of rupees.

A three-member Bench of the court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz u; Ahsan heard the bail plea filed by Double Shah.

Afzaal Akhlaq cheated billion of rupees from people promising them multiplying their money within a small span of time. During the course of proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the plunderers of people could not be given any relief. Additional Prosecutor General of NAB Nayyar Rizvi informed the Bench that a reference was filed against Double Shah in 2016.

He said that the number of the scam victims of Double Shah is 3540 and inflicted a loss of over Rs 12.5 billion to general public. The court has earlier rejected three bail petitions of Double Shah and his two accomplices involved in the fraud are still at large, he added.

He said that the NAB Lahore has returned Rs 169.68 million to 1,474 affectees of the Double Shah scam after recovering the amount from the fraudster.

The NAB officials said that the Bureau has recovered Rs 1.2 billion in Double Shah case.

The counsel for Double Shah said that his client was in jail for last four years. The Bench, however, turned down the bail petition.