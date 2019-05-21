Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Monday ordered to club a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui with a plea seeking repatriation of Pakistanis jailed abroad.

A three-member Bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case filed by Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia in 2018 requesting it to order the government to formulate a comprehensive policy for protecting fundamental rights of Pakistanis detained abroad. During the course of proceedings, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said that the issue of Dr Aafia be raised alongwith that of other Pakistanis languishing in jails overseas as approaching the matter in this way may yield results.

Deputy Attorney General Ilyas Bhatti informed the court that Dr Aafia avails a counsellor meeting every three months.

Justice Azmat Saeed directed the Deputy Attorney General to review the case and find out if there is a possibility that she can complete her jail term in Pakistan and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.