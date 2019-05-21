Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the review petitions filed by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees in fake degrees case.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the review petitions of eight PIA employees who were found holding fake degrees.

Shazia Afridi, Samina Qureshi, Abdul Rauf Baig, Nazar Khan, Kamran Khan, Tahira Sultana, Sana Gull and Shukaib Shaukat had filed their review petitions in the court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed addressing counsel of the petitioners remarked that the court could issue directives to file cases against the fake degree holders.

He asked the counsel what should the court review in its own decision? Supreme Court is being made fun of, Justice Azmat remarked and asked why should the court not order authorities to file cases against those employees who were found with fake degrees?

The counsel responded that he approached the top court for reviewing its decision because other courts were not ready to hear the cases of his clients due to apex court verdict.

Since it is Supreme Court’s decision, none of the lower courts are agreeing to listen to them, he added.

Upon this Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the concerned courts should decide the case according to law.

The court after hearing the arguments dismissed the review petitions.

It is to mention that PIA, on December 29 2018, fired more than 50 of its employees inlcuding three Captains for holding fake degrees.