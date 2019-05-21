Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Science and Technology’s experts have prepared first-ever scientific lunar calendar to decide the start of Islamic months five years in advance.

The calendar is to be issued this Ramazan to end the controversy regarding the sighting of moon, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The calendar was prepared on the directive of Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and it had been prepared for the next five years and would be revised, accordingly.

According to the ministry, Fawad Hussain had contacted the Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman and apprised him about the development.

The religious scholars would be taken into confidence before the issuance of scientific-based lunar calendar.

In this regard, Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Popalzai would also be invited by the minister.