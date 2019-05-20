Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has called on countries to join hands in sharing intelligence to deal with international terror threats, local media reported on Monday.

The call came after the recent terror attacks which killed about 250 people in the island country last month.

Speaking at the 10th war heroes commemoration ceremony at the War Memorial in Battaramulla in the capital on Sunday evening, Sirisena said the current threats faced by Sri Lanka are not domestic threats but are international threats which needed to be eliminated.

“According to international terror experts, no one can predict when or where these terror attacks would take place despite having all modern technologies. The fire in Paris and since April several other incidents have taken place worldwide. Hence, we need to join hands with the world in fighting these terror threats of today.” “I believe with having 30 years of war experience, the government and the security forces are capable of facing these current terrorism threats and eradicating it,” the president added.