SIALKOT - Several private colleges in Sialkot district have withheld the roll number slips of their students intending to take first year exams this year, asking them to submit second year annual fee in advance before due date of these exams to be started from May 23.

The Nation has learnt that the students and their parents are forced to deposit second year annual fee in advance in local banks across Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, and Pasrur tehsils. A rush of fast-observing students and their parents is witnessed outside local banks in different areas of the district. They stand in long queues to deposit fee in the prevalent hot weather.

A long queue of students and parents was witnessed outside a local bank in Shakargarh for the submission of second year annual fee. Talking to The Nation, they protested against the highhandedness of private colleges in Shakargarh, saying it was unfair to force them to pay second year fee to receive the roll number slips of first year exams.

They said that the colleges were giving roll number slips to students after getting bank receipts of fee submission. They said: “Only two days are left in first year annual exams, but the college management is more concerned about collecting money than the education of students.”

They demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Akbar take notice of it in larger interest of students.

INDIAN ANTI-TANK

MINE FOUND, DEFUSED

A local Bomb Disposal Squad Monday defused a high intensity Indian made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek at Zafarwal.

Local farmers had found the landmine in fields along the banks of Nullah Dek and informed the police. The police called the Bomb Disposal Squad, and they defused it. Police officials told The Nation that it was a high intensity Indian made anti-tank landmine, weighing 18kg. They added that the landmine floated into Pakistani territory with last year’s flood water from India.