Share:

Khartoum : Sudan’s army rulers and protest leaders said more talks were planned for Monday on finalising the makeup of a new ruling body, after hours of negotiations through the night ended without agreement.

Both sides have been at loggerheads over the new governing body that would rule Sudan for a three-year transitional period after the ouster last month of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The latest discussions were launched Sunday evening following pressure from world powers to install a civilian-led governing body -- a key demand of demonstrators.

After continuing into the early hours of Monday, the ruling military council announced the talks would resume at 9:00 pm.

“The structure of the sovereign authority has been discussed,” Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi, spokesman of the military council, told reporters.