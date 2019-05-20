Share:

ANKARA- Turkey is the world’s second largest beekeeping country after China, an official said, as the country marks World Bee Day on Monday. “Turkey is one of few self-sufficient countries in beekeeping,” Selcuk Solmaz, head of Ankara Beekeepers Association (ABA), said in an interview with Anadolu Agency. Founded in 2003, ABA aims to train beekeepers, discuss difficulties of the profession and find solutions to produce various bee products in more fertile and high quality way, Solmaz explained.

Solmaz said Turkey is also one of few countries with varied honey plants and premium quality honey production.

“Turkish honey is becoming sought after in the world cuisine,” he said, added: “The variation also covers the chestnut, thyme, citrus, pine, lavender, acacia, highland plant and wildflower honey.