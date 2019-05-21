Share:

NOWSHERA : Two minor brothers drowned in river while saving each other in Kocha Dheri area in Risalpur on Monday, police said. Uzair and Umair while trying to retrieve the ball from the river, with whom they were playing fell in the river water. One of the brothers jumped into river in a bid to get the ball, however, he could not survive the gushing water and as such the other brother also jumped to save his brother. The local people recovered the bodies on self help basis that saddened the entire locality. The mother of children fell unconscious after hearing about the death of her sons. In other incident a 38 years old women died when hit by an iron rod fell from the roof top due to heavy windstorm. Shaheen Bibi was working in her home when a big rod fell from the rooftop hitting her badly.

She was rushed to hospital by the 1122 rescue team but she succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, the Nowshera police solved the blind murder case of a labourer and arrested the accused who confessed his crime in the initial report before the police.

The police arrested accused Khan Zameen son of Gul Zameen from Nizam Pur area.