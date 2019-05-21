Share:

The US Department of Commerce has restored Huawei's ability to maintain its networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets within the US, Reuters reported Monday.

A temporary general license, which was posted for public inspection, scales back restrictions imposed earlier by Washington on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's ability to buy US goods as a means to help existing customers, according to Reuters. The temporary license lasts until 19 August.

Huawei has recently faced global scrutiny over allegations that the company is linked to the Chinese government and has been conducting surveillance on its behalf.

Last week, the US Department of Commerce said Huawei Technologies and its entities had been placed on a US trade blacklist for engaging in activities that go against the interests of US national security.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a national emergency over telecommunications technologies and services linked to foreign adversaries, prohibiting US companies from engaging in transactions with companies from the co-called adversary countries.

Although both Huawei and the Chinese government have firmly refuted the claims, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned Huawei from participating in government contracts last year.

China's Premier Li Keqiang rejected the espionage charges against telecommunications companies from China, noting that there is no specific evidence to prove the allegations.