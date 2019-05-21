Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select two university employees to perform Umrah.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of two lucky winners while Deputy Treasure Muhammad Omar and university employees were also present on the occasion. According to the draw results, Lab Superintendent from Department of Pharmacology Naeem Ahmad Chouhdary was selected from among the employees from grade-16 and above while Rafaqat, Security Guard, selected from City Campus Hostel among the employees of grade-1 to 15. Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor congratulated the Umrah draw winners. He advised all the employees to work hard with full dedication for the development of the UVAS. He also emphasized all the employees to save electricity and water in their departments.