RAWALPINDI -Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi Tanveer on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Leh and complete the task till June 15 to ensure smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.

Deputy Director Sewerage WASA Hamad Fazal and Assistant Director Afzal Baloch said this during their visit to Nullah Lai, conducted on the directives of the MD to inspect the dredging work.

The contractor briefed the Deputy Director that dredging and de-silting work from Murree Road Bridge to Gungmandi Bridge had been completed under the first phase. He said that mud and garbage being removed from Nullah Lai was being shifted out of city area.

On the occasion, Hamad Fazal asked the contractor to focus areas under the bridges which cause flash flooding during Monsoon rains.

He said that the Agency had finalised a comprehensive plan for Monsoon season while the cleanliness and de-silting work of all sewerage lines would be completed by June 15.

Under the project, different sections of Nullah Lai including Murree Road bridge to Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Ratta, Pirwadhai and Phagwari to Katrian Bridge would especially be cleared.

Punjab Government had allocated Rs10 million for the project which would be completed using heavy machinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers.