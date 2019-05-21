Share:

KAMALIA - Rajana police arrested a woman, and her relatives, for allegedly killing her husband here the other day.

Habib Ahmed, son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Chak 284 G/B Rajana, reported to local police about his missing brother named Abdul Aziz. He told the police that Abdul Aziz had been abducted by some unknown persons. He alleged that his brother’s wife Noreen and her close relatives namely Nadeem, Yawar Hayat and Khawar Hayat had murdered him.

Toba DPO Waqar Qureshi took notice of the incident and ordered investigation under the supervision of Saddr police ASP Shoaib and Rajana police SHO Fazal Abbas. During investigation, Noreen and Nadeem confessed to killing Abdul Aziz. They told the police that Nadeem, Yawar Hayat and Khawar Hayat had burnt the dead body to conceal their crime. They told that the body was later cut into two pieces and thrown in Rajana Forest.

The police recovered the pieces of the dead body and shifted them to Rural Health Center Rajana for autopsy. Police also took the suspects into custody and started further investigation.