Pakistan has many rules but they are not being followed. One of them is traffic conventions which are not being followed by people. In our city we do not have enough traffic police so people make trouble and they do not obey the rules. Driving the wrong way is one of the issues. When people go in the wrong way, absolutely accidents can occur. Wrong way driving is also called ghost driving. Knowing that it is dangerous still they go there for making their way easier. Mostly wrong way accidents occur at night because people are tired and it is dark. It is estimated about 355 die due to taking the wrong way on the highway.

The government should provide us more traffic police and people are requested to follow rules.

Rahmat Shafique

Turbat