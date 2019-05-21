Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Monday to review treatment facilities for hepatitis patients.

The meeting held at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department was informed that more than 1,60,000 hepatitis patients were getting free medicine and treatment facilities at public sector hospitals in the province.

The minister said that awareness campaign regarding benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis has been launched. She directed DG Health and CEOs to personally monitor the treatment facilities and provision of medicines.

Secretary P&SH Zahid Akther Zaman, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asif Altaf, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh, DG Health Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Dr Yadullah and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

According to APP, Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) checked over 47,000 treatment centres across the province and sealed 19,648 quacks outlets in its inception.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court orders, the PHC teams visited 34,919 treatment centres, and sealed 8,619 businesses of quacks in April 2019.

Moreover, the district administrations across the province inspected 3,340 premises and sealed 1,590 outlets as per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Hence, both the PHC and district authorities cumulatively inspected 38,259 treatment centres and sealed 10,209 quacks outlets.

The PHC teams sealed 1,005 quacks centres in Lahore, followed by 662 in Faisalabad, 601 in Gujranwala and 568 in Sheikhupura. While proceeding further on the desealing requests, the PHC hearing committees imposed fine of around Rs 370 million on them. During the last week, the PHC teams visited 268 treatment entres in 14 cities, including Lahore, and sealed 56 quackery outlets, while 64 quacks’ centres converted into other businesses.