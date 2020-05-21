Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including three bike-lifters and recovered two stolen bikes, hashish, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Sihala Rukhsar Medhi which successfully nabbed three accused involved in bike-lifting. The accused have been identified as Umair Ali son of Muhammad Arif, resident of Rawat; Manzar Hussain son of Manzoor Hussain; and Muhammad Shakeel son of Abdul Qayyum of Dhok Awan, Sihala Islamabad and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Moreover, SP (Sadar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram and recovered 184 wine bottles from him.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested Asghar-ud-Din and recovered 1045 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested Ahsan Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested Fakhar Zaman who was involved in illegal oil selling. Ramna police arrested Ehsan Iqbal and recovered 138 gram hashish from him. Industrial Area police arrested Muhammad Abraham and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Saqib and recovered 30 liters of wine from him. Shams Colony police arrested Abid Hussain and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested Waqas and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested Noman Mustaq and recovered 1350 grams hashish from him. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed two criminals including a member of dacoit gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, alcohol and weapons from their possession. A police team nabbed wanted member of a dacoit gang which was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point. He has been identified as Noman Naseem, resident of Azad Kashmir while police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from him. During the preliminary investigation, he has confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surroundings along with his other accomplices. The police team also arrested a bootlegger namely Naqash Jan son of Ramish Jan, resident of sector I-10/2 and recovered 60 liters of alcohol from him.