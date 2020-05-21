Share:

ISLAMABAD-Training has been imparted to one million youth in freelancing under the National Level Training Program launched by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication through the Ignite National Technology Fund.

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was briefed on the successful execution of the program by Dr. Zafar Alvi, Project Director DSTP (DigiSkills Training Project) through video link on Wednesday.

The DigiSkills Training Project (DSTP) was awarded to the Virtual University of Pakistan through an open tender based upon its 15 years demonstrated expertise in online distance learning.

CEO Ignite Syed Junaid Imam and Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq were also present on the occasion.

The Project Director apprised the Secretary IT & Telecom that in its 30-month project aimed to impart one million trainings in 7 batches, with each batch of 12 weeks duration. However, the target of imparting free online trainings was achieved in the 6th batch.

The Secretary IT said that the project has provided an excellent opportunity for the youth to earn valuable foreign exchange during the lockdown period.

He lauded the efforts of the Ignite, Virtual University and the marketing and monitoring teams for achieving the target before time.