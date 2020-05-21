Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two men were shot dead during a clash between two groups over land dispute in Sung Village of Kahuta on Wednesday.

The dead bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy where the deceased have been identified as Muhammad Asim and Wasif Ali.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and began investigation by collecting evidences and recording statements of eyewitnesses.

According to details, a clash occurred between two groups on land issue. During the scuffle, SherAfzal started indiscriminate firing on opponents and killed Wasif Ali and injured another Muhammad Asim. After committing crime, the accused managed to flee from the scene. Locals shifted the injured ASIM to THQ Kahuta where he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on.