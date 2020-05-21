Share:

Rawalpindi-Two more patients died of novel coronavirus in two military run hospitals here on Wednesday.

Another 70-year-old coronavirus suspected patient died after falling in washroom of Corona Filter Ward in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

According to details, MunirBibi, 78 years old, resident of Mandra,was brought to Military hospital on May 18 and she died on late night.

They said that Jan Wali, 54 years old, resident of Mughlabad,was brought to Combined Military Hospital on May 16 and he died on May 19. So far, 76 patients died because of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district.

A 70-year-old COVID-19 suspected patients namely Iqbal died after falling in washroom of Isolation Ward 13 in BBH. The heirs took the dead body of deceased forcefully to home for burial, they said.

On the other hand, 46 people tested positive of COVID-19 while 19 got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. Total number of confirmed patients of COVID 19 in Rawalpindi reached at 1872.

wwwAt present, 1271 confirmed patients are under treatment including 442 in the hospitals and 829 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 490 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administrations also kept 3017 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients and 2188 in their houses.

Among 1303 passengers coming from abroad kept in quarantine facilities in Fatima Jinnah Women University, PirMehar Ali Shah University and Engineering University Taxila, as many as 107 positive so far. As many as 367 passengers belonged to district Rawalpindi while 936 were from outside the district. As many as 1070 passengers went back to home in last two days.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the bazaars and markets had been monitored through special teams of health and district administration. He said that the warning had been issued to barber shops and beauty salons to adopt safety measures otherwise, the strict action would be taken against them.