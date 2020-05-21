Share:

HYDERABAD/KANDHKOT - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 623 as 27 new cases have been reported here in Hy­derabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Wednesday, out of 623 confirmed coronavirus cases 280 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 22 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date. As per daily situation report issued by the Dep­uty Commissioner, 69 COVID-19 pa­tients were under treatment at isola­tion wards of different hospitals and 225 were quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the of­fice of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and were equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 4232 COVID tests have so far been per­formed, out of which 623 were positive, 280 recovered and twenty two patients had died, report said. Out of total 623 COVID-19 positive cases in the dis­trict, 273 were in Taluka Qasimabad, 179 in Taluka City, 129 in Latifabad and 16 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated. Meanwhile in Kandhkot, six more people have been tested posi­tive for COVID-19 in Kashmore taking the total in district to 41, District Health Official said. Health official said that five people were belonged to Kashmore city while one was from Kandhkot. He said tests were also con­ducted of the family members and close contacts who were tested positive.