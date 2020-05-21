Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least three civilians received critical injuries when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Wednesday.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC, deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries,” said the statement issued by media wing of the military.

It further said that all the injured were evacuated and provided with medical care. On Tuesday, a civilian was injured by Indian firing in the Jijot village area of the LoC.

Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Nikial Sector, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 18 years old Karam Din s/o Allah Din; 20 years old Muhammad Rizwan s/o Muhammad Taj, r/o Ooli village; and 30 years old Hafiz Ilyas s/o Muhammad Sharif, r/o Khanni village, sustained serious injuries, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and the Working Boundary, have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1101 ceasefire violations, IG said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; to investigate the case in question and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations; and to maintain peace along the LoC and the working boundary. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.