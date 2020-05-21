Share:

FAISALABAD - An amount of Rs 5.05 bil­lion had been distribut­ed among 421,556 de­serving families across the division under the Ehsaas programme. This was told in a re­view meeting held with the Commissioner in the chair here on Wednes­day. As many as 228,898 families had received financial aid in district Faisalabad; 50,963 in Chiniot; 86,119 in Jhang and 55, 576 in Toba Tek Singh. Total 174 coun­ters have been set up at 52 centers in four dis­trict of the division for distribution of financial aid among deserving families after their bio-metric verification.