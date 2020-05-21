Share:

Rawalpindi-An additional and session judge on Wednesday rejected bail plea of a serial child rapist.

Additional and Session Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Gondal dismissed bail plea of the accused.

The accused has been identified as TanvirBaloch, who was held by SaddarBairooni police for assaulting teenagers sexually in 2019, they said. The police have shifted the sexual predator back to Adiala Jail after court refused to grant him bail. According to details, ASJ Jahangir Gondal took up bail plea of a serial child rapist TanvirBaloch he filed through his lawyer. The defence lawyer argued before the court his client is innocent and was implicated in the case. Therefore, he should be granted bail. Opposing the comments of defence lawyer, Advocate Malik Ali Taman, the counsel for complainant, told court that TanvirBaloch is a habitual and serial child rapist. He added police had registered many cases against him for assaulting teenagers and small children sexually. He argued Baloch is the ring leader of a gang of child abusers and had sodomized scores of children in the city. Malik Ali Taman pleaded the court to reject the bail plea of the serial child rapist. After conclusion of the arguments of both parties, ASJ JaghangirGondal rejected the bail application of the accused. A gang member of Baloch namely Muhammad Shabbir managed to obtain bail from a lower court a few days ago where the third gang member Bilal Mobile Wala is still at large. As many as four FIRs have been registered against TanvirBaloch and his gang members with Police Station SaddarBairooni.