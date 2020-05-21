Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Building Control Section-II of the Capital Development Authority has issued notices to nine illegal multi-storey commercial projects of Zone-IV and directed their owners to stop unauthorised development immediately.

The notices were issued to the owners of these buildings which include Madina Mall and Residency, Galleria Mall, Centrum Mall, Royal Mall and Residency, Akas Mall, Capital Mall and Residency and few others.

These multi-storey buildings are located inside the Bahria Enclave Islamabad and they are doing construction without getting approval from CDA. The civic authority had already warned general public from investing their hard earned money in these projects.

The notices were issued on the violation of Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations, Islamabad Zoning Regulations and for not getting approval from the authority.

It was asked to the owners of these buildings to approach CDA’s Director Building Control within next seven days otherwise it will be assumed that the owners have nothing to say against these notices and CDA will proceed with the removal and demolition work accordingly at owners risk and cost.

Meanwhile, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, CDA has served notices to the owners of aforementioned commercial projects in Zone-IV. Notices have been served to owners of these projects for unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations. Notices have been issued by Building Control II Directorate of CDA. These projects were being executed without obtaining approval of CDA. Initially, owners of these premises were directed to stop construction and solicit approval of their buildings from the authority.

However, now due to non-compliance, show cause notices have been issued. The owners have been directed to submit reply within given time frame. In case of unsatisfactory reply or noncompliance strict action will be taken.