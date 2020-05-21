Share:

LAHORE - 0n the direction of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were distributed among 40 officers and personnel here on Wednesday. DIG Security Mehboob Rashid distributed prizes among the officers. DIG awarded certificates of appreciation to senior clerks Syed Ahmed Raza, Syed Zahid Hussain, Khalid Mahmood and Iftikhar Ahmed for their outstanding performance. Recipients include senior traffic wardens Ishtiaq, Irfan, traffic wardens Umair, Asad, Usman, Aleem and Lady traffic wardens Sidra and Farrukh. Similarly, junior clerks Khaqan Shafiq, Nazim Ali, Akhtar Mahmood, Tahir Ikram, Mudassar Ali and Munawar Hussain were awarded prizes. Naib Qasid Mehboob Rasheed, Munawar Hussain, Ali Haider, Mohammad Atif, Head Constables Muhammad Qaiser, Qaiser Mehmood, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Aslam, Zahoor Ahmed, Constables Sadaqat Ali, Ejaz Ahmed and Rashid Ali, Mohammad Nasir, Mohammad Kaleem, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahid Manzoor were rewarded.