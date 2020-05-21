Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China partnership has grown to unprecedented levels as the two allies are celebrating the 69th diplomatic relations’ anniversary on Thursday (today). On the eve of the anniversary, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan-China ties were unbreakable and time-tested. “China is the main feature of our foreign policy. We are iron brothers. May 21 is important for both of us,” he told The Nation. The FM said there was a consensus among all the political parties on close ties with China. “Our partnership is ever growing. We will not look back. China is a great friend,” he added. Qureshi underscored that Pakistan and China were All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and had preserved the fine tradition of solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support.