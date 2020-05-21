Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor and Aab-e-Pak Authority Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday, his promise to provide clean and safe drinking water to people of Punjab would be fulfilled at all costs.

He said this authority would ensure cent per cent transparency and merit.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s Board has granted approval to authority’s PC-1 and other administrative matters. A three-member HR Committee was also constituted under the Chairmanship of authority chairman Gen (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela.

The authority will start recruitment process for the hiring of a consultant and staff will begin from next month. According to details, the Aab-e-Pak Authority Board meeting, held at Governor’s House on Wednesday, and chaired by authority’s Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Sarwar.

Authority Chairman Gen (Retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Board Member Gohar Ijaz, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, P&D, Public Health and Housing Department, Local Government Department and other relevant departments’ officials attended the meeting.

The Aab-e-Pak Authority approved three-member HR Committee headed by Gen (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela and Gohar Ijaz.

After the meeting, the Governor told media persons that the Local Government and Community Development Department had attended the meeting and assured the board its support at grassroots level.

He said the HR committee would ensure recruitment of authority’s staff on pure merit to help authority emerge as a strong institution.

He said the authority would work round-the-clock and the promise to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab be fulfilled.

Provincial policy board members to be picked soon: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting on selection of members for Provincial Policy Board at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Vice-Chancellor Nishter Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Muzanna Hashmi as well as senior officials of the department.

The Minister reviewed the process of selection of members for Provincial Policy Board under the Medical Teaching Institutions Act.

The members shared proposals for the Search and Nomination Committee. The Minister said that the Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan will personally supervise the process. The Minister also directed that the academic and other career credentials may be considered before selection of the members. She added that members will be very soon picked up for different Board as part of the MTI Act.